Trinamool MLA's bodyguard found dead in Kolkata's MLA hostel

The body of a personal bodyguard and close associate of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator from Purulia district of West Bengal was discovered under mysterious circumstances within the premises of the MLA hostel in Kolkata on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jaideb Gharai, a constable of the state police, and he was the bodyguard of Rajib Lochan Soren, the TMC MLA from Bandwan assembly segment in Purulia.

A police team, accompanied by four members of a forensics team and led by deputy commissioner (south) of Kolkata Police Priyabrata Roy reached the spot.

“We are investigating the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact reason behind his death will be known only once the autopsy report comes,” said an investigating official.