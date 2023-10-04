Trinamool outlines agitation in Bengal against Delhi Police action

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday outlined a blueprint for a massive protest demonstration throughout West Bengal against the Delhi Police action on their MPs and MLAs when they were at a sit-in-demonstration at Krishi Bhavan in the national capital.

The main part of the agitation programme will be the 'March to Raj Bhavan' in Kolkata on Thursday, according to the state municipal affairs & urban development minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim.

“Each of our party councilors in KMC has been advised to arrange at least 2,000 party legislators and lead them to the gates of Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon,” Hakim said.

Already, the Trinamool Congress activists in different districts of West Bengal have started protest demonstrations since Tuesday night against the Delhi Police action at Krishi Bhavan. The Youth Trinamool Congress , the youth wing of the party, issued a statement on Wednesday, outlining their agitation programme.