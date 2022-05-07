Trinamool prepares to play key role in uniting Opposition, avoiding vote split

IANS contacted a senior Trinamool MP, who on conditions of anonymity said that Banerjee has started talking to the CMs of non-BJP states on this count.



"During her recent visit to New Delhi, she had a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The issue of fielding a unanimous opposition candidate came up in the meeting. I heard that soon she is also likely to hold a meeting with TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on this matter. The rest is up to the Chief Minister to decide," the Trinamool MP said.



That Trinamool will go all out to play an important role in forging opposition unity over the Presidential polls was made clear by Banerjee on March 16, when she said that despite BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, it will not be a cakewalk for the BJP since they do not have even 50 per cent of the total number of legislators in the country.



"You should not forget that without our support, BJP will not be able to sail through," the Chief Minister had said then.



The question that automatically arises is whether the Chief Minister's dream of taking a lead role in uniting the opposition on this issue will be fulfilled if she keeps the Congress out of her plans.