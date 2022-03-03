Trinamool wins over 86% wards in Bengal municipal poll

The civic body polls recorded a 77 per cent turnout, marred with violence. Reports of intimidation allegedly by the Trinamool workers, electoral malpractices and attacks on journalists emerged from various parts of the state during the polling day.



The BJP, meanwhile, demanded a repoll. On Monday, the party had called for a 12-hour strike in the state against the "civic poll violence and alleged electoral malpractices," a charge denied by the ruling Trinamool Congress.



The Trinamool has won in municipalities like Contai -- home of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Khidderpore from where former state BJP President Dilip Ghosh had won the Assembly election and now Hiran from BJP is the existing MLA. Trinamool has also made strong inroads in BJP strongman Arjun Singh's backyard by winning the Bhatpara municipality in North 24 Parganas.



The civic body polls were held in 108 municipalities across 21 districts on Sunday. The voting was held for 2,171 wards of the 108 municipalities where more than 95.6 lakh voters decided the fate of 8,160 candidates. The ruling Trinamool had won five municipalities, including Budge Budge, Seuri, Ghatal, Doihata and Ghursuri uncontested.