Live updates: IAF's Sukhoi, Mirage aircraft crash in MP's Morena; one pilot killed Officials said the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life







A Sukhoi 30MKI and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot and injuring two

