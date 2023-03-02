Tripura: BJP, CPI(M), Congress neck-and-neck after counting postal ballots

After the counting of postal ballots, the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress candidates are neck-and-neck in 10 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura.



BJP candidates are leading in Bordowali, Ramnagar, Khayerpur and Majlishpur seats, while the CPI(M) is leading in Pratapgarh, Barjala, Bamutia seats.



Congress, which contested the February 16 Assembly elections in seat sharing adjustments with the Left parties, is leading in Agartala and Banamalipur seats.