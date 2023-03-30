Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn in assembly, opposition demands action

BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the Tripura assembly, prompting the opposition on Thursday to demand strong action against him.



The incident happened when proceedings were underway in the assembly on the last day of the Budget session on Wednesday, and a video clip of it went viral on social media.



Nath, the MLA of Bagbassa constituency in North Tripura district, claimed obscene videos started appearing on his phone as he received a call.



"I know well that using mobile phones is prohibited in the House. As repeated calls were coming, I picked up a call, and then obscene videos started appearing on my phone. Anyways, I then closed it," he told PTI.