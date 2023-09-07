Tripura bypolls: Alleging large-scale rigging, CPI(M) announces boycott of counting

Alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging in the Tripura by-elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Front announced that it will boycott the counting of votes.

The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district was held on Tuesday. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.

The Left Front alleged that large-scale rigging happened during the polling.

"We drew the attention of the Election Commission right from the beginning of the polling. But, the sorry state of affairs was that no steps were taken to prevent the large-scale rigging," Left Front convenor Narayan Kar alleged on Wednesday night.

The Left Front demanded cancellation of the election, and announcement of fresh polling, but the EC refused to take any steps in this regard, he said.