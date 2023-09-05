Tripura bypolls: Over 84% turnout in two Assembly segments

Over 84 per cent of the 93,495 voters on Tuesday cast their votes in the by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Tripura -- Boxanagar and Dhanpur.

Officials said no untoward incident was reported from the two Assembly segments in Sepahijala district.

However, the CPI-M state Secretary Jitendra Choudhury claimed that due to the threats and intimidation of the ruling BJP cadres, the party’s polling agents could not operate in more than 50 per cent of the 110 polling stations in the two seats.

“There was silent rigging in both the constituencies by the BJP workers. The police and election officials overlooked this new style of intimidating the opposition voters and election agents,” Choudhury claimed.