Tripura: CPI-M legislator's mother assaulted; MLA blames BJP

Das said the incident happened hours after the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his council of ministers in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda and others.



The MLA said the attack took place when he went to meet the doctor along with his wife.



He claimed that despite being informed of the incident immediately, the police were yet to arrest the culprits.



The CPI-M leader said that his house was attacked by the "BJP goons" several times earlier as well.