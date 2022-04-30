Tripura indigenous organisations oppose move to make Hindi compulsory in northeast

Debbarma said the people of Northeast are peace loving but making Hindi compulsory for NE people will be an "ill-move", which RSKC feels will be counter-productive.



He further urged the Central government not to make Hindi compulsory in NE states and leave it to the people.



"The Indigenous people including Kokborok speaking people should be given the right to choose their script for their own mother tongue", he said.



Responding to a question on what will be the script for Kokborok, Debbarma said "over 90 per cent of indigenous people prefer the Roman script for Kokborok."



In Tripura, the script for Kokborok, the mother tongue of around 80 per cent of 19 indigenous tribes, could not be finalised yet even after the constitution of two language commissions earlier.