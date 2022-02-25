Tripura violence: Supreme Court refuses to order SIT probe, asks petitioner to move High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to order an SIT probe into the Tripura violence last year, and asked the petitioner to move the Tripura High Court, which is hearing a related matter.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the high court to dispose of the plea expeditiously.



Justice Chandrachud said since the matter is already being heard by the high court, which took suo motu, then the petitioner can raise his contentions over there. The bench told advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing advocate Ehtesham Hashmi, that his client can raise the issues there and the high court will not only hear the matters before it, but also the issues raised by the petitioner.