Trooper shoots himself dead in J&K after wife commits suicide in Rajasthan

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper shot himself dead in J&K’s Kupwara district after learning that his wife had committed suicide back home in Rajasthan.

Officials said that head constable, Rajendra Yadav of BSF was posted in Kupwara district of the Valley. When he learnt that his wife, Anshu Yadav had hanged herself from a fan in her house in Dheerpur village of Rajasthan on Tuesday, the BSF trooper shot himself dead with his service revolver.