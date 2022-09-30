Trouble brews in the Taj Ganj area as SC order creates uncertainty

"Yes, in the so-called modern Agra there is evidence of haphazard planning and irrational growth, but then those are not the heritage pieces one would like to be preserved," N.R. Smith, a chronicler of Agra's modern history through his columns, says.



"We have to begin by demarcating the areas as Mughal Agra, the British Agra and the Agra Development Authority's Agra. Only then can one go ahead with conserving the real heritage of the city of the Taj Mahal. And those who think people and their workplaces need to be demolished to make way for modern malls or parking slots are only hurting the spirit of conservation," Smith added.



Were emperor Akbar to rise from his grave in Sikandra some day, he would have no difficulty reaching Agra Fort without asking for directions. "The road plans have not changed, the landmarks are all there," social activist Devashish Bhattacharya said.