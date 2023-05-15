Troubles mount for ruling BJP in MP as anger against corruption swells

The BJP's national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jambar and state in-charge Muralidhar Rao have been tasked to pacify the disgruntled leaders and workers, sources in the BJP told IANS.



"Sangathan leaders are meeting lower level cadres to keep them with the party and also to review the local leaders. On the basis of the reviews, senior BJP leaders are being tasked to reach out to those who can extend their support to the opposition," a senior BJP leader, who looks after organisational work, told IANS.



Importantly, the discontent is growing not just because of some prominent regional leaders, but more because of the growing sentiment against corruption in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. "The top leadership did not pay any heed to local workers. Now, when the elections are coming closer, our leaders have woken up and are meeting the local workers," said a BJP worker in Rewa.