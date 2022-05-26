TRS banners with 17 questions greet Modi in Hyderabad

The banners also drew the attention towards the Centre's unfulfilled commitment to set up a steel factory at Bayyaram.



The TRS also wanted to why turmeric board not sanctioned for Nizamabad and why new Navodaya Vidyalaya not sanctioned for Telangana



The state's ruling party had asked Modi similar questions during his previous visit to Hyderabad on February 5.



As the PM was in the city to unveil the statue of equality, the party had asked 'Where is equality for Telangana'.



A huge flexi held by a group of youth on Tank Bund in the heart of the city had attracted the attention of all. It had several questions, reminding the PM of unfulfilled promises.



The PM was in Hyderabad on Thursday for about three hours to attend annual day celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). He also addressed BJP leaders and workers at Begumpet Airport, launching a bitter attack on TRS over what he called the family rule and appeasement politics in the state.