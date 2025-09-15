Truck driver ‘abducted’, rescued from Puja Khedkar’s Pune home
Initial attempts to enter the house were reportedly blocked by Khedkar’s mother, leading to a confrontation with police
A truck driver, allegedly abducted following a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening, 13 September, was rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in Pune, police said on Monday, 15 September.
The victim, identified as Prahlad Kumar (22), was driving his concrete mixer truck on Mulund-Airoli Road when it brushed against a sports utility vehicle (SUV). A heated argument ensued between Kumar and the two occupants of the SUV, according to Rabale police officials. The SUV occupants then allegedly forcibly took Kumar in their vehicle, claiming they were taking him to a police station, and fled the scene.
Following a complaint by the truck owner, a case was registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday against two unidentified persons. Using technical evidence, the Navi Mumbai police traced Kumar to a bungalow in Pune owned by Puja Khedkar.
Initial attempts to enter the house were reportedly blocked by Khedkar’s mother, leading to a confrontation with police. However, authorities eventually entered the residence, rescued Kumar, and brought him back to Navi Mumbai. No arrests have been made yet, and a notice has been issued to Khedkar’s mother for questioning.
Police investigations are ongoing to identify the kidnappers and determine their motive, the official added.
Separately, Khedkar has faced allegations of misrepresentation in her 2022 UPSC civil services application to avail herself of OBC and disability reservation benefits. She has denied all allegations. The UPSC has initiated actions, including filing a criminal case for allegedly faking her identity, and the Delhi Police has also lodged an FIR against her for related offences.
This incident has drawn attention due to the high-profile nature of Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, and the serious allegations surrounding both her and the abduction case.
With PTI inputs
