Truck driver ‘abducted’, rescued from Puja Khedkar’s Pune home

A truck driver, allegedly abducted following a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening, 13 September, was rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in Pune, police said on Monday, 15 September.

The victim, identified as Prahlad Kumar (22), was driving his concrete mixer truck on Mulund-Airoli Road when it brushed against a sports utility vehicle (SUV). A heated argument ensued between Kumar and the two occupants of the SUV, according to Rabale police officials. The SUV occupants then allegedly forcibly took Kumar in their vehicle, claiming they were taking him to a police station, and fled the scene.

Following a complaint by the truck owner, a case was registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday against two unidentified persons. Using technical evidence, the Navi Mumbai police traced Kumar to a bungalow in Pune owned by Puja Khedkar.