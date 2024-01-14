Truck driver arrested for offering 'namaz' on roadside in Gujarat

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly offering namaz on the side of a busy road "without permission" in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the local police said today, 14 January.

A case was registered against the 37-year-old driver after a video surfaced on social media in which he was seen offering prayers in front of his truck, which he had parked on the side of a busy crossroads near Palanpur city, an official from the Palanpur (West) police station said.

The accused offered namaz after stopping his truck at the crossroads on a highway on Friday, 12 February, the police officer said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan under sections 283 (danger in public way), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging duties) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

The accused was placed under arrest on Saturday, 13 January.