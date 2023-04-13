Truck runs over pilgrims in Punjab, seven killed

Seven pilgrims on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib in the district were killed while ten injured after being run over by a truck near in Hoshiarpur early Thursday, police said.

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said the deceased were mostly residents of Mastan Khera in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The area where the accident took place is a sub-mountainous region, police said, adding the driver lost control while negotiating a slope and hit the 17 pilgrims who were on foot. It was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed, police said.