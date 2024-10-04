Truck-tractor collision in Mirzapur leaves 10 dead, three injured

Ten people were killed and three injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley carrying labourers in Mirzapur early Friday, 4 October, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am on G.T. Road between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad areas on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, superintendent of police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan said.

"The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver's control," the SP said.

On being alerted, the SP and other senior officers rushed to the scene to oversee the rescue operations.

"Of the 13 injured, 10 died while the three others were taken to the hospital at the IIT-BHU, where their condition is stated to be normal," the officer said.