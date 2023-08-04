Trump pleads not guilty to charges over attempts to change results of 2020 elections

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the charges that he tried to change the results of the November 2020 presidential election.

Appearing in a federal courthouse in downtown Washington DC, Trump entered the not guilty plea before Indian-American judge Magistrate Moxila Upadhyaya. Trump, who is seeking to contest the 2024 presidential election, arrived at the courthouse in a motorcade after he flew in from Bedminster in New Jersey.

"As to counts one to four, how does Mr Trump plead?" Judge Upadhyaya asked the former president in the courtroom. Trump, flanked by his lawyers, said: "Not guilty." The judge told Trump that he would be released but there are certain conditions that he has to abide by and appear in the court as and when required. Trump's next scheduled appearance is on August 28 before US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. But he has the option not to appear in person.