Truth can be expunged in Narendra Modi's world, says Rahul Gandhi
They (BJP) can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail, says the Congress leader
A defiant Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 2 July, said truth can be expunged in the world of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not in reality, hours after significant parts of his Lok Sabha speech were deleted by the chair.
"Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex.
The Congress leader was responding to questions on certain remarks he made during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
"Truth can be expunged in the world of Modi ji, but in reality truth cannot be expunged," Rahul Gandhi said.
In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.
The Congress leader further emphasised that all religions talk about courage, citing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism to underline the importance of fearlessness.
