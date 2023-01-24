'Truth has a knack of coming out': Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary

Commenting on the BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat pogrom, which the Modi government has blocked, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the truth has a habit of coming out.

"If you have read our scriptures, if you read Bhagvad Gita or the Upanishads, you can observe that the truth always comes out. You can ban, you can suppress the press, you can control the institutions, you can use CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) and all the stuff but the truth is truth," Rahul Gandhi said in response to a question about the documentary.

The documentary that details how the Gujarat state government led by then chief minister Narendra Modi abdicated its responsibility and the violent Hindu mobs continued to run amok for days following the Godhra train burning in February 2002 has left Prime Minister Modi's government red-faced and has revived the horrid memories of one of the deadliest communal riots in the country.

The second part of the two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question is set to be released at 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the United Kingdom.