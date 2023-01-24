'Truth has a knack of coming out': Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary
Responding to a question on the BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots, Rahul Gandhi said no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out
Commenting on the BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat pogrom, which the Modi government has blocked, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the truth has a habit of coming out.
"If you have read our scriptures, if you read Bhagvad Gita or the Upanishads, you can observe that the truth always comes out. You can ban, you can suppress the press, you can control the institutions, you can use CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) and all the stuff but the truth is truth," Rahul Gandhi said in response to a question about the documentary.
The documentary that details how the Gujarat state government led by then chief minister Narendra Modi abdicated its responsibility and the violent Hindu mobs continued to run amok for days following the Godhra train burning in February 2002 has left Prime Minister Modi's government red-faced and has revived the horrid memories of one of the deadliest communal riots in the country.
The second part of the two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question is set to be released at 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the United Kingdom.
India's external affairs ministry has taken a strong exception to the BBC's account of what had happened during the riots in Gujarat when Modi was serving as the chief minister, and has termed it a "propaganda piece".
"Truth shines bright...So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out," he further said.
Earlier this week, the central government reportedly blocked the documentary on social media with Twitter taking down several posts which shared the documentary's link. Many opposition leaders called the move "censorship".
The MEA in its response had said the documentary will affect the relations with other nations. BJP leaders have been lashing out ever since its release, saying that the Supreme Court has already decided the matter.
The issue has been raised internationally too. While UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week said he did not agree with the characterisation of PM Modi in it, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said this week he was not aware of the documentary, refusing to wade into a controversy.
