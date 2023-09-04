Truth has become casualty in J-K: Mehbooba on BBC report on journalism in Kashmir

Truth has become a casualty and stating facts can invite punishment in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir Police warning of legal action against the BBC for a report titled "Any story could be your last: India's crackdown on Kashmir Press" on the state of journalism in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370.