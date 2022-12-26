Tunisha attempted suicide not long before Dec 24; family had been warned: Sources

Sources have revealed that late TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma tried to commit suicide even before she actually ended her life on December 24. Her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' Sheezan Mohammed Khan had informed her family about it.



Sheezan is now in police custody, having been accused by Tunisha's mother of causing her daughter mental trauma and driving her to commit suicide.



Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in Sheezan's makeup room. Before Tunisha, Sheezan was dating Mrinal Singh, the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress.

Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity indicated that Tunisha had already been diagnosed with anxiety and depression issues, so her family should have taken the news that Tunisha had attempted to commit suicide more seriously.



The family should have stepped up their efforts to counsel Tunisha and be near her, the sources pointed out.