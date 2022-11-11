TV actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi of "Kkusum" fame dies of heart attack at 46

"I had met him a year ago and he looked all good. He is into fitness and it is shocking to know about him. We would bond wherever we left from that point. It is something you fanthom. I had met him on the sets of 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'," the actor said.



Rode tweeted, "Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth's passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti."



Bhanushali took to Instagram where he posted a photo of Surryavanshi and wrote "Gone too soon."