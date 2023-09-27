Twelve-yr-old's rape has brought shame to MP, BJP has made it most unsafe state: Congress

Congress on Wednesday slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the sexual assault of a mentally-challenged minor girl who also faced people's apathy as she wondered on the street in a semi-nude state seeking help.

The incident, it said, has brought shame to the state and the BJP government has made it the most unsafe state in the country.

Slamming Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP government in the state, in a post in Hindi on 'X', state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The great sin of cruelty to a girl child in the Mahakal police station area of Ujjain. Under the ineffective BJP government, near the police station, a 12-year-old girl becomes a victim of ‘Nirbhaya’ like brutality."

He said that, despite facing cruelty, the girl, drenched in blood, kept wandering on the streets in a semi-nude condition for two-and-a-half hours. "But the police of the Shivraj government and the entire government attack kept sleeping. The girl has also told about something "wrong" happening with her mother, but the police still have no clue about it," he alleged.