Twin towers demolition: 'No fly zone' for drones in Noida on August 28

Drones will not be allowed to fly in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers when they will be demolished on August 28, officials said on Wednesday.



They added that drones will be allowed beyond the exclusion zone only on the basis of permission by the police.



The nearly 100 metre tall structures, taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, in Noida's Sector 93A would be razed to ground at 2.30 pm on Sunday.



While all residents of two adjoining societies, Emerald Court and ATS Village, would be evacuated, an exclusion zone has been marked around the twin towers where no person, vehicle or animal would be allowed during the demolition process, the officials said.



"The exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front side of the twin towers overseeing a road and a city park. On the other sides of the towers, the exclusion zone will be till 250 metres, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh told PTI.



"The exclusion zone will be a 'no fly zone' for drones. However, drones could be used beyond the exclusion zone but for that a permission would be required from the local police well in advance, Singh said.