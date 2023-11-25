Twist in Mahadev betting app tale as courier alleges frame-up

Alleging a frame-up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Asim Das, the alleged courier of money arrested by ED on 3 November, 2023 wrote on 20 November from Raipur Central Jail to the Director, ED denying allegations against him.

The letter was produced before a special court on Friday, 24 November by his lawyer, who moved an application to take the letter as part of the case record.

Das (38), a driver by profession, claims that he was forced to sign a statement in English, a language that he does not know. The letter denies ED’s press statement that he had confessed that the cash worth Rs 5.39 crore found in his possession was meant to be delivered to the Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The amount, he writes, was meant for him to start a construction business in Chhattisgarh.

Das admits to have visited Dubai twice in October this year. Shubham Soni, he claimed, was a childhood friend from Bhilai and had paid for his trips. He was asked by Soni to return to Raipur after a few days, with the promise that Soni would help him start a construction business. Soni also wanted Das to work for him in the state.