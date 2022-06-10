Twist in temple restoration plea as 'royal family member' claims Qutub Minar

A fresh application moved on Thursday in Delhi's Saket Court by a man claiming to be heir of a royal family in Agra seeking ownership of Qutub Minar twisted the row over the restoration of temples at the minaret in the national capital.



Considering the intervention application, Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar deferred the pronouncement of the verdict for August 24 on the appeal seeking the restoration of the Hindu and Jain temples and the deities at the Qutub Minar complex.



The intervention plea was moved through Advocate M.L. Sharma by Kunwar Mahendra Dhwaj Prasad Singh claiming to be heir of the united province of Agra and he sought the rights over territories from Meerut to Agra.



In the plea, it was contended that the applicant belongs to the Beswan Family and heir of Raja Rohini Raman Dhawaj Prasad Singh and descendants of Raja Nand Ram who had died in 1695.