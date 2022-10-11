Twitter asked whistleblower to destroy computer files, notebooks: Musk team

Twitter's former head of security, whistleblower Peiter Zatko, burnt 10 notebooks and deleted 100 computer files at the behest of the company's managers, a court filing by Elon Musk's legal team has revealed.

The filing in the Delaware Chancery Court in the US, which was unsealed on Monday, revealed that Twitter asked Zatko to destroy evidence before he was asked to leave the company after he received more than $7 million as part of the settlement.

Bloomberg first reported this news, saying the handwritten notebooks "contained notes of the whistleblower's meetings with company counterparts during his year-long tenure as security chief".