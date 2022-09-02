Twitter defiant to laws of the land: Centre tells K'taka HC

"When a public order issue arises, it is the government that is responsible to take action and not the platform. Hence, whether content will cause national security or public order issues or not should not be allowed to be determined by the platforms," the Centre stated.



On the claims that political tweets were asked to be taken down, the government has stated that it had only asked for unverified accounts to be blocked.



The Centre has stated that any private policy or rules made by online platforms are subject to the Information Technology Act 2000. "Foreign platforms providing services in the country shall not be entitled to claim that the Indian laws and rules are not applicable upon them. Any such claim is legally untenable," it has said.