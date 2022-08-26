Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel today

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has summoned Twitter and IRCTC over the data privacy on Friday.

As per the Lok Sabha, the panel will hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India and IRCTC on citizens' data security and privacy on Friday.

The committee will hear the views of individuals, stakeholders and experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and gig economy relating to the subject citizens' data security and privacy.