Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders

Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's content blocking orders on its platform, on the grounds that the content blocking directives from the IT Ministry do not pass "the test of the grounds provided under Section 69A of the IT Act", reliable sources said on Tuesday.



According to sources, Twitter has alleged that several blocking orders that were issued to Twitter only "cite" the grounds of Section 69A but fail to demonstrate how the content falls within those grounds or how the said content is violative of Section 69A.



The government had asked Twitter to act on the content take-down notices sent under Section 69A of the IT Act, along with non-compliance notices issued for not taking the content down.