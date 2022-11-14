Twitter now lays off 4,400 contractual workers: Report

After firing about 50 per cent of Twitter workforce, or about 3,800 employees, Elon Musk has reportedly laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company.

According to reports from Platformer and Axios, the micro-blogging platform is now laying off employees those are on contract.

"Contractors aren't being notified at all, they're just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system," tweeted Platformer's Casey Newton.