Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster tweet

Social media platform Twitter has pulled down filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's tweet about her documentary "Kaali", which is currently at the centre of a controversy, in response to "a legal demand".

In the said tweet posted on July 2, the Toronto-based director had shared the poster of "Kaali", which depicted the titular goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.



"This Tweet from @LeenaManimekali has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," read a message in place of the original post.