Twitter 'withholds' journalist Rana Ayyub's account

Journalist Rana Ayyub shared a notice from Twitter on Sunday which informed Ayyub that the microblogging site has withheld her account in India under Information Technology Act, 2000.

Ayyub took to her Twitter account to post the notice and said, "Hello Twitter, what exactly is this?"

"In order to comply with Twitter's obligations under India's local laws, we have withheld the following account in India under the country's Information Technology Act, 2000: the content remains available elsewhere,” the notice read.