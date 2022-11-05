Twitter fires majority of employees in India as part of global layoffs; Musk blames 'activists' for biz dip

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said.



While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.



The firm is reportedly laying off 3,738 people out of its total headcount of 7,500 across the globe.



Musk has also announced Twitter will charge USD 8 (around Rs 660) per month from verified (blue tick) accounts -- triggering intense debate on the social media platform.