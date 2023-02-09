Two arrested at Delhi airport for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.95 crore
Customs officials have arrested two passengers coming from Dubai at Delhi airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.95 crore into the country, an official statement issued on Thursday said.
The accused were arrested on February 2 after they arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight.
The examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 3.830 kg, the statement said.
The gold has been seized and the passengers have been arrested, it said, without sharing further details of the accused.
