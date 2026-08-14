Two arrested in probe into alleged hasty cremation of RG Kar victim

Sanjeev Mukherjee, one of the accused in the alleged conspiracy surrounding the hurried cremation of the RG Kar rape-murder victim’s body in August 2024, has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Mukherjee, who had been absconding since the registration of a fresh FIR, was arrested from a house in Chinar Park in Kolkata on Thursday night, according to a state police source.

His arrest came just hours after Nirmal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress legislator from Panihati and the party’s former Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, was arrested from a hideout in neighbouring Odisha in connection with the same case.

Ghosh was brought back to Kolkata from Odisha. Both Ghosh and Mukherjee are scheduled to be produced before a district court in Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas on Friday, where the prosecution is expected to seek their custody for questioning.

The third accused named in the case, Somnath Dey, a Trinamool Congress councillor from Panihati Municipality, remains on the run. Police have launched searches at several locations to trace him.

The arrests follow a fresh investigation ordered into allegations surrounding the cremation of the body of the young doctor from Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctor was found dead in a seminar hall on the hospital premises on the morning of 9 August, 2024. She had been raped and murdered the previous night, triggering nationwide outrage and protests.