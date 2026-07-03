Two arrested, probe on as Karnataka vows zero tolerance in Bengaluru daycare abuse case
A special police team and a Special Investigation Team of senior officers have been constituted to probe the matter
Two staff members of a daycare centre in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with an alleged child abuse case that came to light after disturbing videos of toddlers being assaulted surfaced on social media, police said on Friday.
The case relates to the Society General Baby Care Centre in Brookefield, where staff members are accused of physically and mentally abusing children under their care. Police said one of the accused, Vijayalakshmi, has been arrested, while another woman has been detained and is expected to be formally arrested after questioning.
Investigators said efforts were under way to trace the remaining accused, some of whom were reported to be absconding with their mobile phones switched off. Three other staff members have already been questioned and asked to remain available for further inquiry.
The videos, which began circulating online earlier this week, allegedly show children being beaten and mishandled inside the daycare. The footage was later forwarded to the Child Welfare Committee, prompting police action.
An FIR has been registered at HAL Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act on the basis of a complaint filed by Tilakesh Kumar of K R Puram. The complaint alleges that children at the centre were subjected to repeated physical and mental abuse.
According to the complaint, the abuse included beating children, locking them inside bathrooms, threatening them, forcing them to sit on western-style toilets and using objects such as water pipes to intimidate or harm them. One allegation also claimed that a child was placed inside a washing machine to frighten them.
Police have named five staff members in the case — Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu — and said they were examining CCTV footage and recording statements from parents and staff as part of the investigation.
A special police team has been formed to probe the allegations, while the Karnataka government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team of senior officers to look into the matter.
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach in the case and had sought a detailed report from the department concerned. He said daycare centres were expected to follow proper safeguards, including background checks on staff, and warned that strict action would be taken if violations were found.
The investigation is continuing.
With IANS inputs