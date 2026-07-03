Two arrested, probe on as Karnataka vows zero tolerance in Bengaluru daycare abuse case

Two staff members of a daycare centre in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with an alleged child abuse case that came to light after disturbing videos of toddlers being assaulted surfaced on social media, police said on Friday.

The case relates to the Society General Baby Care Centre in Brookefield, where staff members are accused of physically and mentally abusing children under their care. Police said one of the accused, Vijayalakshmi, has been arrested, while another woman has been detained and is expected to be formally arrested after questioning.

Investigators said efforts were under way to trace the remaining accused, some of whom were reported to be absconding with their mobile phones switched off. Three other staff members have already been questioned and asked to remain available for further inquiry.

The videos, which began circulating online earlier this week, allegedly show children being beaten and mishandled inside the daycare. The footage was later forwarded to the Child Welfare Committee, prompting police action.

An FIR has been registered at HAL Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act on the basis of a complaint filed by Tilakesh Kumar of K R Puram. The complaint alleges that children at the centre were subjected to repeated physical and mental abuse.