Manipur’s Bishnupur ambush: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 5 injured

Two Assam Rifles soldiers were killed and five others injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed their vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday evening, 19 September.

The attack took place around 5.45 pm near Nambol Sabal Leikai, roughly 15 km from Imphal, when a mini truck carrying the personnel was fired upon by armed assailants. According to an official statement from the army, the troops were travelling from Imphal towards Bishnupur when the ambush occurred along the highway in what has been designated a de-notified area.

“In the exchange of fire, two personnel of Assam Rifles lost their lives while five others sustained injuries. The injured have been evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal and are reported to be stable,” the statement said.