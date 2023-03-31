Two attacks on foreign women tourists within a week, Goa CM asks hoteliers to obtain Labour Card

"Hoteliers should obtain 'Goa Labour Card' for their staff while they engage them in service. This will help to have their permanent address saved with the labour department. Don't engage staff with criminal records. We have seen that hotel staff are involved in such crimes. Police are investigating this case," Sawant said in the ongoing assembly session.



"Such incidents should not take place. Police are taking action but hoteliers should also take measures," Sawant said.



According to police, on Wednesday night, the accused person trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant (foreign woman tourist) and subsequently, she raised an alarm. Then, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her. When she raised alarm for help, one local person (Eurico Dias) came to rescue her after which the accused ran away. Thereafter, the accused person returned with the knife and assaulted local person with knife who had come to rescue the complainant, also assaulted tourist with knife and fled away from the spot," North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said.