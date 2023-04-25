Two booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities in J-K’s Kishtwar

Two men allegedly involved in "anti-national" activities were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Mohd Rafi of Poochal and Ghulam Qadir of Dachhan were arrested and lodged in Kathua district jail to ensure they do not support terrorism anymore, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

He said that both men were involved in "anti-national" activities earlier too and were booked under PSA after a secret verification of their antecedents afresh.