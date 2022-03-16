Two construction workers buried alive in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar said Town Planning officials had issued stop orders for construction of G+6 floor building due to certain shortfalls but the builder went ahead with the work.



He announced that a committee led by Deputy Commissioner will conduct an inquiry and initiate action against those found responsible for the incident as well as unauthorised construction. He said if any official was found involved, action would also be taken against him.



Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said they were collecting details of the deceased and assured that justice will be done to their families.