Two-day youth exhibition in Srinagar city centre is runaway success

"We have been engaged in event management and I thought we should do a package of exhibition cum sale that would include a bit of our culture and innovation.



"For this, we are thankful to the local administration and police for facilitating the event.



"It has been a wonderful and encouraging experience. We have decided to hold Eid celebrations on the third Eid.



"There are lots of tourists in the Valley this time and they have been visiting our exhibition in good numbers," said Tabish Bukhari, the organiser of the exhibition.