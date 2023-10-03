Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors in Delhi-NCR

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 jolted Nepal at an interval of 25 minutes, with strong tremors travelling to Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said on Tuesday.

An official said the first quake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometre at 2:25 pm. A stronger quake -- magnitude 6.2 -- jolted the Himalayan nation at 2:51 pm. People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise buildings.

The Delhi Police urged them not to panic.