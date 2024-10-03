Two ex-IAF pilots among three dead as commercial helicopter crashes near Pune

Two ex-IAF pilots and a former Navy engineer were killed after a helicopter belonging to a private aviation company crashed and caught fire near Pune city on Wednesday morning, 2 October, police said.

The chopper, belonging to Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, had been hired by the Nationalist Congress Party, said its Maharashtra unit chief and MP Sunil Tatkare. He had flown in the helicopter only a day before, and was supposed to travel by it again on Wednesday, he told PTI.

The chopper took off from Oxford County Golf Course helipad near Pune and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai when it crashed at 7.40 am, police said.

The crash took place near a hilly terrain in Bavdhan area, close to the golf course and some 25 km from Pune city.

The deceased were identified as pilot Paramjeet Singh (62), co-pilot G K Pillai (57), both retired from the Indian Air Force; and aircraft maintenance engineer Pritam Kumar Bhardwaj (53) who had retired from the Indian Navy, police officials said.