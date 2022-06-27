Two ex-IAS officers face heat in UP riverfront scam

Trouble is brewing for two retired IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Rs 1,500-crore Gomti riverfront scam, has sought the state government's opinion on a probe into the role of the retired IAS officers Alok Ranjan and Deepak Singhal.

Alok Ranjan was state chief secretary when the scam took place and Singhal was posted as the principal secretary, irrigation. He later went on to become the chief secretary.