Two fire incidents in Delhi, 5 rescued from factory

"Fire was in melamine crockery materials in the basement of the factory comprising ground and first floor. We got the call of the incident around 1 a.m. and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2 a.m.," said the fire official. No one was hurt in the incident.



The second case was reported from Outer Delhi's Narela Industrial area where also the fire broke out in a factory. The fire department got a call around 5 a.m. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.